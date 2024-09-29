Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum

Hansen, we (almost) have liftoff!

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.

Hansen will be the first Canadian to venture around the moon. In September 2025, he’ll be taking part in Artemis II, the Artemis program’s first crewed flight with a goal to test a new Orion capsule.

“We'll take it on a journey around Earth, spend about a day testing it, and then, if it's all good to go, we're gonna fly it out around the moon and bring it back,” Hansen told CTV News in an interview at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

Hansen was at the museum Sunday afternoon, sharing details about his upcoming adventure as well as Canada’s role in moon exploration.

“I was inspired as a young Canadian by space,” Hansen said. “And so just the opportunity to share what we're doing in space at the Canadian Space Agency and how we're leveraging it to help us live better on the planet, it's important to the agency and myself.”

The astronaut also encouraged people to pursue their passions, especially when it comes to the cosmos.

“We definitely need the contributions of all Canadians and people that are fascinated by space,” he said.

“The whole point here is follow your passions and make sure you're using your energy to contribute to solutions that matter to humanity,” Hansen continued. “And space is just one of those places where we can use those contributions.”