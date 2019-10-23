WINNIPEG -- Police said a 63-year-old woman is dead and a 63-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a house explosion in Brandon, Man. on Tuesday night.

Police said the explosion happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Queen’s Avenue East.

Authorities said a strong smell of gas was present following the explosion, but the cause of the blast is under investigation by police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The man who survived the blast was in critical condition and transferred to a Winnipeg hosptial, police said.

The street was blocked off for the investigation and students of Green Acres School were told to take an alternate route to get there this morning.

Nearby homes were also evacuated following the explosion, but people were allowed to return home overnight.

-With a file from CTV's Tim Salzen