WINNIPEG -- An Australian tattoo artist living in Winnipeg is raising money to save the animals displaced by massive wildfires; she's doing it by offering people a permanent piece of Australia.

As wildfires continue to burn across Australia, Phoebie Peters, a tattoo artist at Rising Phoenix Body Art in Winnipeg, decided she had to do something to help.

Peters, along with other artists in the tattoo shop, are offering special Australian tattoos for $50, half of which goes towards an Australian wildlife rescue organization called WIRES.

"The animals don't really have a voice you know?" Peters said. "When you hear a koala in distress screaming for help, it's something you'll never forget. It will haunt you."

A look at six tattoos designed by Rising Phoenix Body Art to raise money for wildlife displaced by Australian wildfires. (Source: Facebook/ Rising Phoenix Body Art)

The fundraiser features six different tattoos of Australian animals, including a kangaroo, a wombat and a koala bear. For people who don't want to get a tattoo, but still want to donate, Peters said the tattoo shop is collecting cash donations as well.

She said the response from the community has been amazing so far.

"I'm so proud to live in a country that is stepping up and helping. And I know that speaking on behalf of all Australians, it means a lot – it really does."

Peters said the fundraiser, which started in November, will continue until Australia stops burning.

More information about the fundraiser can be found online at Rising Phoenix Body Art.