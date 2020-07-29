WINNIPEG -- A man from Richmond, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault and interference of an underage Winnipeg girl.

According to Winnipeg police, the man was in Winnipeg last June when he picked up an underage girl on the street and allegedly paid for sex.

Officers said the man went to the girl’s home the next day, and her guardian was made aware of the incident.

Police allege the man then made a fake Facebook account and tried to connect with the victim.

Through an investigation, police said they determined the Facebook account was created by the man.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the man’s arrest.

On July 22, Winnipeg police went to Richmond, and with the help of RCMP, arrested the man.

Radouene Bentroudi has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, and luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect was released on an order with conditions.