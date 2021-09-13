Backlash to anti vaccine mandate protest prompts move away from Winnipeg hospital
A protest against vaccine mandates originally planned outside a Winnipeg hospital had a change of venue following backlash from the public.
Winnipeg was one of a handful of cities across Canada to hold an anti-vaccine mandate protest on Monday. Protesters marched from the Manitoba Legislature, down Main Street to City Hall where they stood in silence.
This comes two weeks after a protest outside the Health Sciences Centre (HSC).
READ MORE: 'Profoundly disrespectful': protesters outside HSC harassed patients, staff for wearing masks
Monday’s protest was originally planned to be held outside HSC again, but organizers said the response from the public prompted the protest to move away from the hospital.
"The venue changed because we heard feedback on the negative impacts that it had at the hospital last time that the Canadian Frontline Nurses organized," said Shaun Zimmer, who was among the organizers of Monday's protest.
"We want to make sure that we aren't causing any more divide unlike many individuals do, so we changed it to accommodate for that and have everybody's best interest at heart."
Anti-vaccine mandate protest organizer Shaun Zimmer (right) speaks with protesters outside Winnipeg City Hall on Monday, Sept, 13, 2021. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)
According to posters for the protest, the march was being organized as a part of a 'National Health Freedom Movement' by a group calling itself the Canadian Frontline Nurses. This group shared posters about a number of similar protests outside hospitals in multiple communities in Canada.
It prompted Manitoba's Premier Kelvin Goertzen to send a message to protesters on Twitter.
"In Canada, we all have the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest. Preventing access and creating anxiety at a hospital are not, however, reflective of those Canadian values," he said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
"Please respect patients and healthcare workers and protest elsewhere."
Dr. Cheryl Cusack, the executive director of the Association of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, condemned the protests, saying they are disheartening and stressful for the nurses working amid the pandemic.
"We're hearing from nurses that this stress of the pandemic has taken a huge toll on their own mental health and these protests are adding to that stress," Cusack said. "Nurses are worried now about being harassed for doing their job and they are also concerned about patients and families that are coming to access services."
Cusack said she has not heard of any members from the association who are a part of the protests. She said any nurses who are joining protests are a 'vocal minority.'
"We are all regulated nurses and what that means is we are bound by a code of ethics, and we practise based on evidence and science," she said. "Immunizations have decades worth of science behind them."
Winnipeg police were on the scene throughout the protest on Monday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
TRUTH TRACKER | Would O'Toole's health transfers 'without conditions' conflict with universal health care?
In last week’s English-language debate, O’Toole stated he '100 per cent' supported universal health care but also pledged a six-per-cent increase per year in funding to provinces 'without conditions.' CTVNews.ca asked experts to weigh in on whether these two positions are in conflict with one another.
Truth Tracker | Marking ballots with pencils does not increase the risk of election fraud
Elections Canada has dispelled claims that using pencil could allow someone to intentionally smudge, alter or erase ballots after several social media posts suggested that the election could be 'rigged.'
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
BREAKING | B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
London, Ont. police now investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University
The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.
Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units in Alberta reached 256 on Monday afternoon, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action.
Saskatoon
-
'Trout king of Sask.': 2 men who died in crash remembered as passionate anglers
Just hours after being awarded Angler of the Year at a Saskatchewan fishing tournament, Steve Taylor and his friend Cody Strass died in a crash near Watson.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
-
Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. government issues provincial emergency order to address needs of the health care system
The Saskatchewan Government has declared a new Provincial Emergency Order to address the “urgent and immediate needs of the health care system.”
-
Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.
-
Planned launch of communications satellites to impact our view of the night sky: U of R researcher
The planned launch of thousands of communications satellites in the coming years is expected to have a dramatic impact on the viewing of the night sky, according to a University of Regina researcher.
Calgary
-
Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units in Alberta reached 256 on Monday afternoon, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
-
Albertans concerned about coal mining in Eastern Slopes: Leger Poll
As Alberta’s Coal Policy Committee gets ready to draft recommendations on a new coal policy for the province, a recent poll found a large majority of Albertans are concerned about the impact of coal mining on Alberta’s water sources.
-
Exiting Calgary councillors mark final council meeting ahead of municipal election
Surrounded by purple balloons and a giant 'thank you' sign, current and former staff and volunteers of Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi marked his final council meeting on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta breaks COVID-19 pandemic ICU high with 198 admissions
Alberta exceeded 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend and set a new pandemic record for ICU admissions with nearly 200 patients.
-
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines gather outside Royal Alexandra Hospital
A group protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines stood outside Edmonton’s largest hospital Monday afternoon despite officials warning them not to obstruct health care operations.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, Rick Mercer send messages of support for Edmonton woman with terminal cancer
A massive show of love and support on social media for an Edmonton woman with end-stage cancer has led to a few of her favourite Canadian celebrities sending her messages of their own.
Toronto
-
Investigators say Jane and Finch community leader shot dead may have been in wrong place at wrong time
Friends and family are grieving the sudden loss of a passionate community advocate and leader in Toronto’s Jane and Finch community.
-
The path out of the pandemic: COVID-19 exit strategies for the GTA at the ballot box
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters, breaking down the party promises as they apply to battleground: GTA.
-
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital as part of nationwide action
A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside one of Toronto's busiest hospitals Monday after being warned not to harass or obstruct health-care workers.
Montreal
-
Survivors of 2006 Dawson College shooting urge voters not to pick Conservatives
Survivors and families of victims of the 2006 Dawson College shooting in Montreal are marking the 15th anniversary of the tragedy on Monday by urging Canadians to think twice before voting for the Conservatives in the Sept. 20 federal election.
-
Rapid tests coming to some Quebec schools to curb spread of Delta
Quebec schools are already working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its most contagious variant after 620 schools reported at least one case of the coronavirus among students or staff.
-
Montreal health-care workers reminded of 'last chance' to get vaccines before Oct. 15 deadline
A memo titled 'last chance to get your vaccine before October 15!' was issued to workers at the West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Amid condemnation from officials, a few dozen protesters rally against vaccine mandates outside Ottawa Hospital
Aside from a few choice words of anger directed at media, the protest across the street from the Ottawa Hospital on Monday was largely peaceful.
-
Ottawa man reunited with Afghan interpreter after harrowing escape
An Afghan interpreter who helped Canadian forces in 2010 has been reunited with his friend in Ottawa following a harrowing escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ottawa Hospital apologizes for privacy breach among unvaccinated employees
The Ottawa Hospital says it has apologized to employees whose names were mistakenly visible on a mass email to unvaccinated staff last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliation
Timmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
Campaign underway to encourage people to get the flu shot
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and businesses reopening, pharmacists are warning of the potential for a tougher than usual flu season.
-
Sudbury’s Health Sciences North targeted as part of province-wide vaccine protest
It was a scene that hospital officials, politicians and members of the city were disheartened to see: dozens of protestors gathered outside of Health Sciences North on Monday.
Atlantic
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
-
New Brunswick reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 11 people in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 229.
-
Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases rise to 125
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 125.
Kitchener
-
'She's falling behind': Some students, staff already self-isolating as school COVID cases rise
Just one week into the new school year, public and Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have already reported more than 10 COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
-
Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 1,984 cases and 9 deaths over 3 days
Another 1,984 cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths have been recorded in British Columbia since Friday afternoon, health officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crime
As the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 220 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over weekend
Health officials identified 220 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.
-
5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo
A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.