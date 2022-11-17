Backup plan for broken groomer at Birds Hills Provincial Park appeases skiers

People were out skiing Thursday at Birds Hill Provincial Park but the province said there’s not yet a sufficient amount of snow to groom the trails. Nov. 17, 2022. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) People were out skiing Thursday at Birds Hill Provincial Park but the province said there’s not yet a sufficient amount of snow to groom the trails. Nov. 17, 2022. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island