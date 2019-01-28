Featured
Barack Obama coming to Winnipeg in March
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Johnson Controls Inc. in Holland, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011. (AP / Carolyn Kaster)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 8:20AM CST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama is making a trip up north for a speaking engagement in Winnipeg.
Obama will be at Bell MTS Place on March 4, 2019 for the event ‘A Conversation with President Barack Obama.’
Presale tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the regular public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.