WINNIPEG -- The popular soft serve ice cream shop, Bridge Drive-In, is reopening for the second time this season.

Opening Saturday at 5 p.m., the shop feels it is now prepared to serve customers safely.

The drive-in, most often referred to as BDI, originally opened on May 8 as a drive-thru, but had to shut down after two days due to the traffic jam it was causing.

BDI created the drive-thru as a way to follow the strict public health guidelines restaurants and businesses have been following due to COVID-19.

Now, the shop has created a maze of fencing and stencilled footprints to once again allow for pedestrian traffic.

"We think we have it now," said Justin Jacob, co-owner of BDI. "I guess time will tell us now."

The crowd control measures will allow people to line up while physically distancing themselves from others.

"In order to socially distance everyone, we can only accommodate about 60 spots of distanced people in our lot," said Jacob.

He recommends customers either walk or bike to shop as the lineup now fills the parking lot.

"We thought 5:00 is the best time because parking isn't available on Jubilee until 5:30 on weekdays, and we have reduced staff too, so this was the easiest for us."

After lining up, patrons will order and use contactless payment at one window and then head to another to pick up their treats. Patrons can then head back on to Jubilee Avenue or head to the bridge to eat their ice cream.

"It's nice today, so we are expecting a good volume, but we are going to do everything we can to keep up," said Jacob.

With the new system in place, Jacob is thanking the neighbourhood and the shop's customers for their patience.