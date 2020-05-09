WINNIPEG -- A popular soft serve ice cream spot, Bridge Drive-in, is now open, but with a twist.

The seasonal shop, known by locals as BDI, is open as a drive-thru.

The change comes as restaurants and businesses are faced with strict public health guidelines due to COVID-19.

Bridge Drive-in announced the news on its Facebook page on May 7. It officially opened at 2 p.m. Friday.

The shop has set up pylons to help direct traffic. Drivers will enter from the drive-in's north exit.

So far, feedback from customers seems positive.

"I'm happy, BDI is finally open, and things are becoming normal," exclaimed one customer.

"We got here an hour before opening," another customer said. "We wanted to get in and get out."

Many may be happy about getting their ice cream fix filled, but some neighbourhood residents are worried about the traffic.

"It seems a little counterproductive," said a man cycling by. "It's also stopping traffic on Jubilee."

Bridge Drive-in is only open to cars and not pedestrian traffic.