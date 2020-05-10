Bridge Drive-in closed after opening for two days
A photo of the Bridge Drive-In drive-thru taken May 8.
WINNIPEG -- The iconic Winnipeg soft serve ice cream spot, Bridge Drive-in, is shutting its doors after opening for a few days.
The seasonal shop, known by locals as BDI, opened as a drive-thru on Friday.
In a tweet, BDI said the drive-thru experiment is over and that the shop on Jubilee Avenue is closeeffective immediately.
Bridge Drive-in created the drive-thru as a way to follow the strict public health guidelines restaurants and businesses have been following due to COVID-19.
The shop set up pylons to help direct traffic and made drivers lineup at the drive-in's north exit.
The system created a backlog of traffic on Jubilee Avenue, garnering negative reviews from neighbourhood residents.
BDI apologized for any inconvenience the drive-thru caused and said they thought the system would eventually work.