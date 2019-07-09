

CTV News Winnipeg





A massive wildfire burning in parts of eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario is affecting air quality in many places, including Winnipeg.

Although the air quality risk was low Tuesday, a number of air quality statements were issued over the weekend.

Neil Johnston from the Manitoba Lung Association told CTV Morning Live’s Nicole Dube Tuesday, there are a number of ways people, especially those with asthma and other lung problems can protect themselves.

“Number one is be prepared. Anticipate what might be happening, then you can remove yourself from the area, or if you can’t, then you can prepare your home as best you can,” he said.

Johnston said there are a number of ways people can protect themselves when the air quality is poor.

“Close your windows. If you have an air conditioner, put it on re-circulate; your furnace fan, close the vents and turn the fan on so it’s filtering; make sure you maintain your filters so they are working, and make sure you have an action plan and you follow it. You may have to take puffers more often,” he said.

Johnston told Dube some common signs of smoke exposure includes coughing, tightness in the chest, and feeling fatigued.

He added that when the air quality is poor, like it was on the weekend, even healthy people should limit time outside.

- With files from CTV Morning Live’s Nicole Dube.