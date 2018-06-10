Featured
Bear spray causing havoc in Brandon, multiple incidents reported
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:25PM CST
Brandon residents were sprayed with pepper spray in four incidents on Saturday according to police.
The first incident happened at 12:30 a.m. when a 19-year-old man had been pepper sprayed at the Manitoba Summer Fair.
An investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old teenager boy from Brandon. Police charged him with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and a breach of recognizance.
The second incident happened at Brandon Shoppers Mall when two employees at a store were bear sprayed around 5:30 p.m.
The suspect left on foot, but he is described as being approximately 20-years-old, between five foot eight and six feet tall and wearing all black.
Police then received reports of another incident at the Manitoba Summer Fair around 7:45 p.m. when numerous people were bear sprayed. The victims were all treated by emergency personnel.
Police said two teenage boys from Brandon were arrested in connection to the incident.
A 17-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon and a 15-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
The fourth and final incident of the night came at 9:20 p.m. when two people pepper sprayed a group near Meadows School.
Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.