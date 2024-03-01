Blizzard bearing down on Manitoba

Southwestern Manitoba could see up to 35 centimetres of snow over the next two days as a low-pressure system storms into the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings for most of southwestern Manitoba as a result.

“A Montana low will bring snow and blowing snow to the region beginning Saturday evening,” ECCC said in an online alert. “As the system strengthens Saturday night, snowfall rates and wind speeds will increase creating blizzard conditions.”

Areas under the blizzard warning include Brandon, Dauphin, Killarney, Boissevain, Minnedosa and Virden.

The heavy snowfall, paired with 80-kilometre-per-hour winds, is expected to create “near-zero” visibility conditions.

“Blizzard conditions will improve Sunday night as wind speeds weaken but heavy snow will continue to Monday morning,” ECCC said.

ECCC is warning rapidly accumulating snow and visibility could make travel “very difficult or impossible” and road closures are likely. The weather agency is asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Other parts of the region – including Portage la Prairie, Carman, Selkirk, Swan River and Gimli – are under a winter storm warning. ECCC said these areas are expected to see the same amount of snow, but slightly less severe wind speeds.

Special weather statements have also been issued for areas including Winnipeg, Steinbach, Winkler, Beausejour and the Whiteshell.

A full list of affected communities can found here.