Blue Bombers hand two-year extension to general manager Kyle Walters

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed general manager Kyle Walters to a two-year contract extension.

Assistant GM and director of U.S. scouting Danny McManus and senior assistant GM and director of player personnel Ted Goveia will also remain with the team.

Walters has served as Winnipeg's general manager since being promoted from assistant coach and GM in November 2013.

Winnipeg has made four consecutive Grey Cup appearances, beating Hamilton in 2019 and 2021 before falling to Toronto in 2022 and Montreal earlier this month.

The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

McManus and Goveia will both be entering their 10th seasons with Winnipeg in 2024.