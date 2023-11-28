WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Blue Bombers hand two-year extension to general manager Kyle Walters

    Blue Bombers' general manager Kyle Walters addresses the media on the opening day of CFL free agency. Blue Bombers' general manager Kyle Walters addresses the media on the opening day of CFL free agency.

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed general manager Kyle Walters to a two-year contract extension.

    Assistant GM and director of U.S. scouting Danny McManus and senior assistant GM and director of player personnel Ted Goveia will also remain with the team.

    Walters has served as Winnipeg's general manager since being promoted from assistant coach and GM in November 2013.

    Winnipeg has made four consecutive Grey Cup appearances, beating Hamilton in 2019 and 2021 before falling to Toronto in 2022 and Montreal earlier this month.

    The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

    McManus and Goveia will both be entering their 10th seasons with Winnipeg in 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News