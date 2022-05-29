Blue Bombers unveil 2021 Grey Cup rings, tribute to fans featured

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have unveiled their 2021 Grey Cup rings, which include a tribute to Bombers’ fans.

The rings include the 'W' logo on the top of the ring, that is surrounded by a halo made of 10K yellow gold and it is engraved to say 'Grey Cup Champions'.

On the bottom of the Grey Cup, there are 33 diamonds which signify how many point the Blue Bombers scored in their win over the Hamilton Tiger Cats, 33-25.

The 2021 Grey Cup rings for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

There are also 12 sapphire stone on the outer edge of the ring which equals the number of championships the team has won.

On the sides of the rings, one has the player's name, position and number in diamonds, and the other is a tribute to Winnipeg fans. The team took a real photo of fans cheering taken during the season and etched it on the side. The fans are framed by the arches of IG Field.

Adding the best fans in the @CFL to our ring was a given.#ForTheW @BaronRings pic.twitter.com/OVnZ2YyX2n — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 29, 2022

The team's record is also engraved on the bottom of the ring and inside it includes a personalized message for each player, as well as the Grey Cup score and the terms 'FIFO' and 'For The W'.

The 2021 Grey Cup rings for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

The Blue Bombers will look to start their back-to-back title defence on June 10 when they host the Ottawa Redblacks.