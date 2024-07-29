WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Body found in Winnipeg bus shelter: police

    A Pembina Highway bus shelter on July 29, 2024. Police said a body was found in a bus shelter on Killarney Avenue and Pembina Highway, but the death is non-criminal in nature. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A Pembina Highway bus shelter on July 29, 2024. Police said a body was found in a bus shelter on Killarney Avenue and Pembina Highway, but the death is non-criminal in nature. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A body was discovered in a Winnipeg bus shelter Monday morning.

    The body was found in the shelter at Killarney Avenue and the Pembina Highway.

    Traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane as officers and paramedics investigated.

    Winnipeg police said the death is not criminal in nature.

    No other details were available.

