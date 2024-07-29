Body of third missing boater found: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have found the body of a third boater who went missing on Lake Winnipeg last month.

RCMP said Delaney McGillvary's body was found by local searchers and the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) on the lake Sunday.

He went missing along with 28-year-old Rayden Dick and 31-year-old Tyler Ballantyne while checking fishing nets in Lake Winnipeg on June 27.

The three men, who were from Misipawistik Cree Nation, were heading to the north basin of the lake to hunt moose, but didn't return home.

RCMP said weather was a factor in their disappearance.

Easterville Search and Rescue found the body of Ballantyne one day after the disappearance, while the body of Rayden Dick was found on July 17.