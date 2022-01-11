Boil water advisory issued for Stony Mountain Area

The province has issued a boil water advisory for some residents in the Stony Mountain area.

According to a provincial notice, a line break on Tuesday led to a water pressure drop in the Bristol rural line of the water distribution system.

As a result, it says the safety of the water supply could be compromised.

The province is advising residents to bring all water to be used for consumption to a rolling boil for a least a minute before using. That includes all water used for washing produce and brushing teeth.

The notice advised the water is safe for doing household chores like laundry and washing dishes. The province said it is also acceptable for bathing, assuming a person is able to do so without swallowing the water. It recommended for younger children to be sponge-bathed.

All commercial and public facilities such as restaurants, care homes and daycares must follow all provincial boil water advisory recommendations listed on the provincial website.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.