Bomb squad detonates suspicious package in West End

Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the call came in around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, alerting them to a suspicious item in the back lane of the 400 block of Agnes Street.

Officers found the item inside a composting bin and treated it like a possible improvised explosive device. Multiple police units were brought in to help evacuate nearby homes and secure the area as a precaution.

The bomb unit conducted a controlled detonation of the item. Police say there turned out to be no explosive materials in the package.

No one was hurt. The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Police caution the public not to approach any suspicious device or package, and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.