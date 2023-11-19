Bomb squad detonates suspicious package in West End
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the call came in around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, alerting them to a suspicious item in the back lane of the 400 block of Agnes Street.
Officers found the item inside a composting bin and treated it like a possible improvised explosive device. Multiple police units were brought in to help evacuate nearby homes and secure the area as a precaution.
The bomb unit conducted a controlled detonation of the item. Police say there turned out to be no explosive materials in the package.
No one was hurt. The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Police caution the public not to approach any suspicious device or package, and to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about the incident that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Transgender Day of Remembrance important amid rising incidents of violence: group
The founder of a Nova Scotia-based trans advocacy group says Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially important this year amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Regina
-
Gaza ceasefire protest temporarily shuts down Sask. legislature
Proceedings in the Saskatchewan Legislature were halted on Monday afternoon after a group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted question period.
-
Sask. premier calls MLA's prostitution charge 'disgusting and vile'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
-
Saskatchewan squabbles with Ottawa over pavilion presentations at COP28 in Dubai
Saskatchewan is squabbling again with Ottawa – this time over an event space at a climate conference in Dubai.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
'A complete sh*t show': Saskatoon residents, property owners voice concerns about proposed complex needs shelter
A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express garner support to oppose the facility's opening.
-
Sask. premier calls MLA's prostitution charge 'disgusting and vile'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario police union sounds alarm about staffing crisis
The inability to recruit and retrain police in Timmins is having a big impact on the city, says the union representing police.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
-
Weekend fire in Timmins deemed suspicious
Fire officials say the cause of a Saturday fire on Kimberly Avenue in Timmins is suspicious and the matter has been turned over to police.
Edmonton
-
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Pickard to start in goal for Oilers against host Panthers
Calvin Pickard will take the net for the opening faceoff Monday against the host Florida Panthers as the Edmonton Oilers play their second of a four-game road trip in the eastern U.S.
-
Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide
The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.
Toronto
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police
Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
-
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER A weather reality check on the way for Calgary this week
After a weekend of daytime highs nine to 13 C above seasonal, Calgary is in for a very different week of weather.
Montreal
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Two Montreal-area men charged with violating publication ban on identity of sex-crime victim
Quebec provincial police say two men have been charged for allegedly revealing the identity of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former member of the legislature.
-
Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike
Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike. Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 - 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police looking for three suspects in October Chinatown statue vandalism
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for three suspects who allegedly broke two statues in Chinatown on Oct. 8.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Kitchener
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH Check out this archive footage of downtown Kitchener in 1967
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
-
Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
Vancouver
-
2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning near the University of British Columbia.
-
B.C. breeder with 'belligerent' attitude towards SPCA, no remorse for suffering dogs fined $6K
A dog breeder who was “belligerent” towards the B.C. SPCA and failed to show “any remorse” for the suffering of animals in her care has been fined $6,000, according to a recent court decision.
-
Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say
Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Alleged drunk driver 'lucky to have walked away' from Langford crash, RCMP say
Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say boy fabricated knife attack report
Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week.
-
Saanich girl with life-threatening condition donates thousands of dollars worth of toys to hospital
If you ask Jamie-Lynn Frommelt what she wants to be when she grows up, the seven-year-old will answer with a smile.