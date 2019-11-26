WINNIPEG - The city and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are paying for the Grey Cup Parade, Mayor Brian Bowman said.

Bowman said the city is also asking the province to chip in, though the costs will be a lot lower than the price tag for the Winnipeg Jets' Whiteout parties.

Despite the current budget crunch at city hall that could see pools, libraries and other services cut, Bowman suggests the parade is needed.

“Let’s focus on celebrating today,” said Bowman.

The mayor said the dollar figure for the parade is not yet known.