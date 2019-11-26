Bombers' and City to foot parade price tag
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup over the Hamilton Tiger Cats at the intersection of Portage and Main in Winnipeg Sunday, November 24, 2019. It's been 29 years since the Bombers last won the Grey Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG - The city and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are paying for the Grey Cup Parade, Mayor Brian Bowman said.
Bowman said the city is also asking the province to chip in, though the costs will be a lot lower than the price tag for the Winnipeg Jets' Whiteout parties.
Despite the current budget crunch at city hall that could see pools, libraries and other services cut, Bowman suggests the parade is needed.
“Let’s focus on celebrating today,” said Bowman.
The mayor said the dollar figure for the parade is not yet known.