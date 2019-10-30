WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Blue Bomber Mike Miller was nominated for Most Outstanding Canadian Player for the 2019 Player Awards, but he disagrees with the choice.

In a statement the fullback said he believes it’s Bombers’ running back Andrew Harris who should have received the honour.

“Andrew is one of the true leaders on our team and one of the best players in the history of the Canadian Football League, and it is a shame he is not being recognized after such a sensational season,” he said.

“I will accept the Canadian nomination on Andrew’s behalf, but do so reluctantly and while completely disagreeing with his omission.”

On Wednesday, the CFL announced the team nominees for the 2019 Most Outstanding Player Awards, which are voted on by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL’s head coaches.

Miller said he is honoured to be nominated for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, but feels he “must speak out in support of Andrew Harris as our team’s Most Outstanding Canadian.”

Other nominations on the Bombers include: Willie Jefferson for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player; Stanley Bryant as the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman; and Kenny Lawler for the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Rookie.

The West and East Division winners will be announced next week, and the Most Outstanding Player Awards will be announced during the Grey Cup.

On Aug. 26, Harris was suspended for two games after he tested positive for a banned substance.

He maintained it was a case of “product contamination,” and the timing of the drug test – ten days after a separate one came back clean – proves he was not using a banned substance to enhance his performance. Harris said he was unaware he was using any supplements that contained anything banned.