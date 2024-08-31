Bombers fans flock to Regina for 59th annual Labour Day Classic

As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday, some Manitobans are travelling to Regina to cheer on the Blue and Gold in-person.

Myles Blahut has been a Bombers fan for decades, and has even travelled to a few Grey Cup games. But this weekend will mark his first Labour Day Classic. Blahut recently retired as a teacher and principal, and decided to finally take advantage of his newfound free time to drive to Regina with his wife.

“We have family here in the city (Regina), so it's always a good, fun rivalry,” Blahut said. “My cousins have been to the Banjo Bowl a few times, so we like to banter back and forth and have a lot of fun.”

Blahut said he’s looking forward to being in the stands and will “respect the rivalry” between the two teams and their fans.

Tyler Addison is also heading to the game – his ninth Labour Day Classic.

“It just kind of started back in 2015 with a buddy of mine, and (we) kind of kept the tradition going,” Addison said. “We just try and have as (many) people as we can and have the experience.”

As a long-time Bombers fan, Addison said he has a few superstitious rituals he performs before watching the team take the field.

“I have a whole bunch of people that say I’m crazy, but it’s wearing the same outfit each game,” Addison said. “If we lose, then I switch it up.”

That includes the same jersey, under shirt, hat and shorts.

“For the Labor Day game, I've always been wearing same jersey I've worn since 2015,” he said. “2015 it was my first-ever CFL game and first-ever Labour Day game. So I’ve been keeping that tradition going, and I don't plan on stopping it unless the jersey doesn’t fit me anymore.”

While Addison said he’s hoping for a win, he doesn’t want to jinx anything.

“I think it’s going to be a tough battle,” he said. “No matter what it is, you know, may the best team win.”

Kick-off is Sunday at 6 p.m. CT at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina.