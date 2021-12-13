Bombers return home with Grey Cup in hand as celebration continues

WINNIPEG -

The Grey Cup is officially back in Manitoba as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers touched down Monday afternoon.

The Bombers returned home after securing a 33-25 overtime win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday night to win back-to-back Grey Cups.

Due to health and safety protocols, fans weren't able to greet the team at the airport, but that didn't stop the team from celebrating at they got off the airplane.

Players wearing championship gear and ski goggles were greeted by fire trucks blaring their sirens. Willie Jefferson walked off the plane, while hoisting the Grey Cup above his head.

Although fans weren't able to celebrate in person Monday, they won't have to wait long as the Bombers will be hosting a Grey Cup celebration on Wednesday at IG Field.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and proof of immunization will be required to attend.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

