Mayor Brian Bowman is threatening to no longer collect school taxes on behalf of school boards and the province.

Right now municipalities collect and remit education property taxes to school divisions. Those taxes show up on municipal property tax bills.

Bowman says that confuses homeowners as to who is actually charging the levy.

The mayor says a provincial review of education does not include a look at the funding framework.

Bowman says he'll vote against the annual rubber stamp approval by council next year to collect the taxes if the province does not include this in the review.

Such a move could actually cost Winnipeg taxpayers -- the Public Schools Act requires municipalities to remit the levies or face interest penalties.