Featured
Bowman loses bid to end election donation rebates
Bowman and Coun. Marty Morantz tabled a motion to end the subsidy that adds up to $700,000.
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:40AM CST
Mayor Brian Bowman has lost a bid to eliminate election donation rebates.
City Council overwhelmingly voted against the idea in a 13-2 vote.
Some councillors say the plan requires more analysis.
Right now donors can get up to 75 per cent of their election contributions back.