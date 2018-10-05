Road construction season isn't over just yet in Winnipeg, just ask driver John Forbes.

"If you're not expecting it you can get kind of frustrated," he said.

Forbes noted he'd like to see crews work around the clock to get the job done sooner.

"In Winnipeg there's always construction and I've heard a lot of other city's do night construction," he said.

One of the frontrunners in the mayoral race agrees.

"We need to find a road to yes to do more of it," said Brian Bowman.

Bowman said if re-elected mayor he would establish an industry working group to give recommendations on how to get local road projects out the door faster. It would also set out how the city could move to street construction 24 hours a day, seven days a week to speed up road repairs.

Bowman said with his plan to spend close to a billion dollars on streets in the next six years, gridlock will only get worse.

"With the amount of road construction we're going to have these are the kinds of conversations we're going to have with the industry and ultimately with Winnipeggers," said Bowman

His closest rival in the polls, Jenny Motkaluk, says on 24/7 road work, the mayor shouldn't be telling construction companies how to fix roads.

"I think the question we need to ask our private sector is how can they do it best and then let them do it,” said Motkaluk.

City hall has studied the issue before, concluding there are major obstacles, which include worker safety in the dark, higher costs for night shift pay and noise issues overnight for people trying to sleep.

Manitoba Heavy Construction Association president Chris Lorenc says it's a non-starter.

"It's neither safe, you expose people to the risk of injury and there's an unnecessary expense associated with 24/7," said Lorenc.

Bowman said all of the issues including cost would have to be addressed.

Forbes said he doesn't think it would work on residential streets because of the noise factor, but for those who say overnight and weekend road repairs can't be done at all, Forbes is clear: "I think they should maybe have a different attitude," he said.