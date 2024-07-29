Brandon making water more accessible with new hydration stations

As Manitobans continue to look for ways to beat the heat, a new pilot project in Brandon is helping people stay hydrated.

Over the weekend, the City of Brandon announced that it’s piloting the installation of hydration stations to make drinking water more accessible.

The city explains that a hydration station is a place where residents can fill up their water bottles. The stations are installed on public sidewalks directly next to fire hydrants, which remain usable for firefighters.

The city added that it has procedures in place to ensure the water quality at the hydration stations meets drinking water standards.

Brandon plans to install two hydration stations this summer, including one that was set up last week at the corner of 7th Street and Rosser Avenue. The city is finalizing the location of the second station, which it plans to install in the near future.

According to the City of Brandon, water availability for its most vulnerable citizens has proved to be a challenge as it deals with an increased frequency of heat warnings.

It said the hydration stations are the next step in its ongoing endeavours to improve access to drinking water, including handing out bottled water during heat advisories.