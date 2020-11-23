WINNIPEG -- A Brandon Police Service (BPS) employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and had some contact with the public during their last day on the job.

On Monday, the City of Brandon reported that an employee of the BPS ByLaw Unit had contracted the virus, and had last worked on Nov. 18.

"The employee had some contact with the public on their last day of work and contact tracing is ongoing," the city said in a news release.

This employee started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Nov. 19 and was tested the following day.

The city said the BPS building and vehicles this employee used are in the process of being cleaned today.

"Public Health and the employee have been in contact," the city said. "The employee is self-isolating at home as per the guidance of Manitoba Public Health."

This is the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 among City of Brandon employees.