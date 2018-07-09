

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service said three people have been charged in connection with a methamphetamine seizure with $27,000.

On Monday police said 131 grams were seized from a vehicle parked at a business in the 200 block of 17th street North, along with drug paraphernalia, where two suspects were arrested.

Investigators also arrested a woman at a residence in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, where another 5 grams of meth were seized, along with a stun gun, $1,400 cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police said a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Brandon, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

A 36-year-old Winnipeg woman, who police said was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possessing for the purpose of trafficking.