The Brandon Police Service is looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

On Feb. 16, police learned that Ty Nelson Berard’s whereabouts were unknown. He was last seen when he was dropped off by a care provider in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2 p.m.

Police said Berard was supposed to visit a friend and then call for a ride at 10 p.m. There hasn’t been any known contact between him and family members since being dropped off, police said.

Berard is five feet eight inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen winter jacket, black sunglasses, and black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and anyone with information can call police at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-5477.