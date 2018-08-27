Teachers in Brandon are remembering Jeffrey Freiheit as a person who exuded positive energy and cared deeply about his students.

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered in the German Alps on Saturday following a lengthy and coordinated search by friends, family and police.

On July 31, Freiheit had set out to complete a 24 day hike through the Alps between Munich and Venice. He last made contact with others on Aug. 2.

Police believe he fell between 60 to 100 metres.

Word of his death has left members of the Brandon School Division with heavy hearts.

“He showed himself to be an incredibly positive individual, incredibly creative and the thing that stands at the most for me is he was very kid friendly. Students and students’ success was his priority,” said Chad Cobbe, principal at Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School, the school where Freiheit worked for four months last year.

“Brandon School Division was a better place with him teaching on our staff. He will be sorely missed.”

Dr. Marc D. Casavant, the superintendent and CEO of division, said staff members are grieving the loss of their husband, colleague and friend at this difficult time.

“The Brandon School Division is prepared to support those in need of counselling with the adequate supports we are able to provide,” said Casavant.

“Everyone will miss Jeff for the kind-hearted soul that he shared with students and staff within the Brandon School Division."