

The Associated Press





German police say searchers have found what they believe to be the body of a Canadian man who has been missing in the Bavarian Alps since Aug. 2.

Bavarian police said the remains were found Saturday by a fellow Canadian, a police climber and friend of the man's family who had joined the search. They were in a wooded area near the Brauneck mountain located south of Munich, along with a backpack containing the missing man's passport. The body was recovered with the help of a helicopter.

Police did not name the man, but family confirmed through social media that Jeff Freiheit had been found.



His wife, Selena Freiheit, wrote on Facebook, "It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that I share with you that Jeff was found and is no longer with us. Through a broken heart I've found peace in knowing that he did not suffer. Our family is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support during this sad and difficult time."





Freiheit, 32, was a teacher from Brandon, Man. and was a very experienced hiker according to family and friends, even having hiked to Mount Everest’s base camp and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

Amanda Devigne, Freiheit’s sister, said her mother who was over in Germany helping to search, found her brother’s body Saturday around 11:30 a.m. Devigne said he had fallen off a mountain ridge about 60 meters.

“My mom found his shoe. His friend came over right away and he saw him. And they just stayed with him until police, search and rescue were able to get there,” Devigne said.

“It was about at least 60 meters so he didn’t suffer and it was probably instant,” Devigne said.

Freiheit, a Brandon teacher, set out on July 31st to hike for 24 days through the Alps between Munich and Venice. He posted a video on Instagram on August 2nd atop a mountain. He was supposed to check into a hostel that night, but never made it. Devigne said her brother was found between where he captured a video of himself and where he was supposed to be staying the night of August 2nd.

Devigne said her brother always made an impression on people.

“He just made such an impression on everybody that had the pleasure of having him in their life and even through all of this tragedy, he brought people together from all over the world, total strangers. And that’s just so Jeff.”

Police said Sunday there was no evidence of foul play. They believe the man suffered a fatal fall of 60-100 metres while hiking.