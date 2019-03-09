

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Student researchers at Brandon University are marking the 1919 Winnipeg Genereal Strike and Brandon Sympathy Strike by putting together a labour history exhibition.

The students are appealing for help to find new photos and other visual materials from these historic events. They are also hoping to share information on other major moments in Brandon’s labour history.

“While we have found many amazing resources to help us tell these stories, we still need a number of photographs to round out coverage. Pictures having to do with Brandon area strikes — the Brandon Sympathetic Strike of 1919, the Packer’s Strike of 1960, and the McKenzie Seeds Strike of 1944 — would be preferable, but anything in that general area would be excellent as well,” said Jenna English, who is one of the two student researchers working on the project, in a release.

“Any historic labour photos would be lovely,” she said, “but also photos of those opposing the strikers or labour movements would also be useful, whether the police, city council, or counter-union parties such as the Law and Order League.”

The researchers are also looking to gather images of people who were involved in the strikes.

The display will be an eight-panel exhibition, a lot of the content is already developed, but students say there are gaps in imagery they are looking to fill.

“These strikes were a major part of Manitoba history, and many people who live here today will have relatives who played a part,” said Dr. Rhonda Hinther, a BU Associate Professor in History who is working with the students on the project. “We are hoping that we can pull together material assets, including family photos, to help us illustrate the story of these strikes and their impact on the community.”

The students say that this project is a learning opportunity for them and the community.

“It is a way to bring more attention to Brandon’s history as much as a learning opportunity for myself and the other students involved,” said English.

English is working with fellow student Bob Macumber to research and curate the display.

“Hopefully, someone in Brandon has photographs of the labour struggles we're exhibiting to help us tell the story of these important events,” said Macumber.

The students are looking for strike-focused images as well as images depicting peoples’ experience of the Depression in Brandon and photos of local Chinese workers.

They are also asking people to share any newspapers that relate to these events.

The exhibit will be displayed in the Brandon General Museum and showcased in Winnipeg for the 1919/2019 conference in May.