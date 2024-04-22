WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Broadway smash ‘Come From Away’ returning to Winnipeg for limited run

The 'Come From Away' touring cast is shown in an undated photo. (Matthew Murphy /MurphyMade) The 'Come From Away' touring cast is shown in an undated photo. (Matthew Murphy /MurphyMade)
A uniquely Canadian musical that has become a global hit is making its return flight to Winnipeg.

‘Come From Away’ is set to return to the Centennial Concert Hall from Oct. 4 to 6.

Tickets from groups of 10 or more are already available, while single ticket information will be available this spring.

The Broadway musical tells the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers after planes were diverted to its airport during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

From humble roots at Canadian theatre festivals, the show went on to become a surprise global smash, with a lengthy Broadway run, a touring production, and stagings across the world.

Amongst a boatload of wins and nominations, ‘Come From Away’ took home a Tony Award and four Olivier Awards. Its original cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy.

