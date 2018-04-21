Featured
Broncos player receives standing ovation at Jets game
Matthieu Gomercic was shown on the jumbotron and received cheers from the crowd. (Source: Twitter/NHL)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:56PM CST
Winnipegger Matthieu Gomercic received a standing ovation while on hand to watch the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Minnesota Wild Friday night.
He was shown on the jumbotron and received cheers from the crowd.
Gomercic was on the bus that collided with a semi-trailer and killed 16 in Saskatchewan.