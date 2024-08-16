'Building a new era': Mineral shipment from Port of Churchill first in more than two decades

A major milestone was marked in northern Manitoba Friday as a shipment of "critical minerals" was exported from the Port of Churchill – something that hasn't happened in more than two decades.

The Arctic Gateway Group said zinc concentrate, which has been mined by Hudbay Minerals Inc. in Snow Lake, Man., has been delivered and stored at the port over the last two months, and today it was shipped from the port.

"We're building a new era of economic development and international trade for northern Manitoba while strongly supporting the principles of Indigenous reconciliation," said Mike Spence, the Mayor of Churchill and the chair of Arctic Gateway Group.

He added the company has already been able to secure new contracts to export minerals to international markets.

In February, both the provincial and federal governments pledged $30 million each for northern Manitoba's economic future.

The money was distributed to Arctic Gateway to help with the redevelopment of the port and finish work on the Hudson Bay Railway.

"With a revitalized Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill, jobs will be created, mining and forestry opportunities will open, and Bayline communities will have the opportunity to position themselves as a true gateway to the Arctic and the world," said Dan Vandal, the federal Minister of Northern Affairs and is responsible for PrairiesCan.

Rob Carter, the vice president of Hudbay's Manitoba Business Unit, said this shipment was the first step for the port to bring products to the globe.

"We hope to build on this initial concentrate shipment to explore other mutually beneficial opportunities with Arctic Gateway Group in the future," said Carver.

The complete revitalization of the port is scheduled to finish in 2028. When done, it could bring in more than $1 billion annually for the Canadian economy, create over 5,500 jobs, improve Canada's supply chain, lower costs for Arctic communities, and strengthen food security.

"This shipment shows the strength of Manitoba's resources and the opportunity of our deepwater port and Arctic trade corridor – we're exporting critical minerals mined in Manitoba through a Manitoba port using infrastructure built by Manitobans," said Spence.