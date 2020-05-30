WINNIPEG -- A wiring failure is believed to be the cause of a fire that started in the attached garage of a bungalow in Saint Vital Friday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received a call about a garage fire in the first block of Sloane Crescent at 10:03 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and house. Crews launched an offensive attack, and the fire was declared under control at 10:39 p.m.

All residents of the home safely self-evacuated before the arrival of crews. No injuries were reported.

WFPS believes the fire was accidental, caused by electrical wiring failure. No damage estimates are currently available.