City Council has endorsed a motion by Mayor Brian Bowman to freeze bus fares at $2.95 in 2019.

After the province ended a 50-50 transit funding deal with the city, Council raised fares by a quarter last year.

With transit posting a near $8 million dollar surplus Bowman says the city can't ask riders to pay more.

An operational review of transit is underway.

Rookie councillor Kevin Klein says he'd like to see fare prices included in that study.