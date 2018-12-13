Featured
Bus riders are officially getting a break in the New Year
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 10:59AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 11:01AM CST
City Council has endorsed a motion by Mayor Brian Bowman to freeze bus fares at $2.95 in 2019.
After the province ended a 50-50 transit funding deal with the city, Council raised fares by a quarter last year.
With transit posting a near $8 million dollar surplus Bowman says the city can't ask riders to pay more.
An operational review of transit is underway.
Rookie councillor Kevin Klein says he'd like to see fare prices included in that study.