

CTV Winnipeg





With cold weather expected to hit the province during the Christmas season, CAA is encouraging Manitobans to take extra precautions with their vehicles.

CAA recommends plugging in your car if the temperature dips below -15 C. It also suggests to plug your car in for about three hours before you start driving, and that anything more is wasting energy.

“Using a block heater keeps engine components warm, which helps make starting your car easier, and reduces wear and tear on your vehicle—but you don’t need to plug in your car all night to reap the benefits,” said Erika Miller, spokesperson for CAA Manitoba.

CAA also said the winter weather can weaken your battery, and that drivers should check the charge regularly. A battery may hold less of a charge once it reaches three to five years old.

Finally, CAA recommends checking the battery cables along with the cord attached to the block heater.

CAA members who need roadside assistance this holiday season can put in a request through the mobile app, online at caamanitoba.com or by calling 1-800-222-4357.