

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





29-year-old Calgary man, Justin Joseph Little is facing 14 charges following a hit and run that killed one 15-year-old boy and injured another 15-year-old boy near Lockport, Man. on Friday, August 10.

Manitoba RCMP said Little is facing charges of:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, by a drug, Causing Death

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, by a drug, Causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person is deceased

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person is injured

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Mischief under $5000

Fail to comply with Recognizance (6 counts)

He has been remanded into custody.

EARLIER:

Selkirk RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at 11:45 pm on August 10 near Donald Road and Highway 9.

Following an initial investigation police found two 15-year old boys were riding their bikes on the shoulder of the road when a vehicle veered off the road and struck them.

The impact forced the boys into the ditch. One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old from the RM of St. Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Police said the driver fled the scene by foot after his vehicle ended up in the ditch. Police dog services were called in. They picked up a track and found the suspect in another vehicle on Donald Road.

The vehicle involved in the crash was determined to have been stolen from Winnipeg.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Calgary man, is facing multiple charges. It is believed that drugs played a factor in the collision.