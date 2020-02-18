WINNIPEG -- A suspect has been charged with adult voyeurism after an employee at a Boston Pizza in Winnipeg’s south end found a camera being used in the staff bathroom.

Richard Enright, who is the franchisee of several Boston Pizza restaurants in Manitoba including the one on Pembina Highway, said he learned of the allegations in December.

“There are allegations that a camera was being used in a staff washroom,” Enright told CTV News in January.

“When we were told about this by a staff member we acted upon it really quickly.”

Last month, Enright told CTV News Winnipeg one person is no longer working at the restaurant as a result of the allegation, and the “accused party was immediately let go as soon as we found out about it.”

Enright said the restaurant is focusing on supporting its staff and they hope this situation never happens again.

Karley David, the director of corporate communications for the Enright Group, said the washroom in question was for staff and wasn’t used by any customers. She said the owners are cooperating with authorities.

On Jan. 28, a 43-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged. He was released on an undertaking.

Here is the complete statement issued by Boston Pizza to CTV News in January:

Boston Pizza recently became aware of an incident involving a manager and a staff member at a Boston Pizza location on Pembina Highway. As with all matters involving our staff, Boston Pizza is treating the allegations seriously and taking all precautions to ensure that the matter is properly investigated. As an immediate measure, the manager in question is no longer employed by Boston Pizza and the matter has been referred to the proper authorities. Boston Pizza is providing all available supports to our staff.

At this time, Boston Pizza’s intention is to allow the authorities to complete the necessary processes and will assist in any way possible to ensure that all matters are properly investigated and that the correct result is obtained. Boston Pizza is committed to ensuring that all necessary steps will be taken. In order to enable those investigations to take place, Boston Pizza will not be releasing any further information at this time.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.