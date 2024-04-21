WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Canada stays unbeaten with 8-3 victory over Czechia at mixed doubles curling worlds

    In February, Kadriana and Colton Lott won the 2024 Dynasty Provincial Mixed Doubles championship in Beausejour, Man. (Source: Kadriana Lott) In February, Kadriana and Colton Lott won the 2024 Dynasty Provincial Mixed Doubles championship in Beausejour, Man. (Source: Kadriana Lott)
    Östersund, Sweden -

    Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott continued their winning ways with an 8-3 victory over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul on Sunday at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

    The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs conceded with two ends remaining.

    Ahead 2-1 after the second end, Canada (2-0) scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.

    Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three.

    However, a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest and left the Czechs with an 0-2 record to start the competition.

    Canada next plays the Netherlands later Sunday.

