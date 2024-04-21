WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Canada thumps Czechs, Dutch to stay unbeaten at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Colton and Kadriana Lott, pictured in 2021, stay undefeated at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Sweden on April 21, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Colton and Kadriana Lott, pictured in 2021, stay undefeated at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Sweden on April 21, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
    Östersund, Sweden -

    Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott finished off a dominant Sunday with an 11-0 victory over the Netherlands' Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

    The Canadians earned an 8-3 win over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul earlier Sunday. Canada improved to 3-0 to sit atop Group B.

    The Lott's strung together three straight deuces, followed by a three-point fourth end to take a 9-0 edge. After a pair singles furthered their lead, the Dutch pairing conceded the game after six ends.

    The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs also conceded with two ends remaining. Up 2-1 after the second end, Canada scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.

    Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three but a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest.

    Round-robin play ends on Thursday, with medal games being held on Saturday.

