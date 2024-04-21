Canada thumps Czechs, Dutch to stay unbeaten at mixed doubles curling worlds

Östersund, Sweden -

Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott finished off a dominant Sunday with an 11-0 victory over the Netherlands' Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The Canadians earned an 8-3 win over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul earlier Sunday. Canada improved to 3-0 to sit atop Group B.

The Lott's strung together three straight deuces, followed by a three-point fourth end to take a 9-0 edge. After a pair singles furthered their lead, the Dutch pairing conceded the game after six ends.

The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs also conceded with two ends remaining. Up 2-1 after the second end, Canada scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.

Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three but a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest.

Round-robin play ends on Thursday, with medal games being held on Saturday.