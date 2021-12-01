Canine golf cart joyride, travel rules and Manitoba's most expensive homes: The top five most-read stories of November 2021

WINNIPEG -

Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for November 2021.

On Nov. 12, Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced new public health orders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases numbers around the province.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

This story was first published on Nov. 12, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has seen record-breaking numbers when it comes to real estate.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

This story was first published on Nov. 19, 2021

With the United States set to reopen its land and sea border to fully vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel for the first time since March 2020, many Canadians are set to hit the road headed south.

CTV's Katherine Dow reports.

This story was first published on Nov. 2, 2021

The province has launched a review of a Winnipeg preschool after a mom found her three-year-son outside and alone in the cold.

CTV's Josh Crabb reports.

This story was first published on Nov. 24, 2021

A Manitoba canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget, and neither will his owners.

CTV's Simon Stones reports.

This story was first published on Nov. 1, 2021