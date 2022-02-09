Cars trapped in ice following pair of Winnipeg fires; work underway to free them

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is working to remove dozens of cars stuck in ice created during two cold weather fires.

According to MPI, most of the cars, 25-30 of them, are in East Kildonan, where an under-construction condominium complex burnt to the ground on Jan. 31.

"Not only did the structure burn down, there was also damage to many, many vehicles," said Brian Smiley, MPI's media relations coordinator.

"We do know vehicles that were close to the fire, the majority of them, were totalled. Meanwhile, there are other vehicles that were close by, vehicles of residents of other condo units. Those vehicles are the ones that are stuck in very significant, thick ice."

Smiley said MPI is actively working to remove the cars.

"MPI is working very closely with our towing contractor, Champion Towing, to get these vehicles out of the thick ice."

However, recovering the vehicles without damaging them further is a difficult task, according to Smiley.

"There are safety concerns as well as working with the demolition company," he said.

"Recovery can be very complex. It can involve the use of tiger torches, the use of front-end loaders to free the ice up. The number one priority of the recovery team is to not damage these vehicles."

Smiley noted MPI has been in contact with the owners of the vehicles and said recovery is slated for Thursday.

KIRKWOOD BLOCK FIRE

Another group of cars is also trapped in ice after fire crews doused a fire that destroyed the historic Kirkwood Block building on Langside Street on Feb. 2.

Several cars are stuck behind the now destroyed Kirkwood Building after being covered in ice. (Source: CTV News, Scott Andersson)

Behind the building, at least six cars could be seen trapped in ice and snow as of Wednesday.

Smiley said MPI did not have further information on these cars, but the removal process would be the same.

ARE YOU COVERED?

Smiley said dealing with cars stuck in ice isn't anything new for MPI.

"Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've had vehicles stuck in ice because of a fire. You can imagine when firefighters hit the scene, they use a lot of water, and in January and February, we are talking very cold temperatures, and water is going to freeze."

He said many people's alternative means of transportation while their vehicle is stuck in the ice, like a rental car, won't be covered by their policy.

"In many situations, I believe they wouldn't be entitled to it unless they have the coverage in their policy."

While car owners will likely have the damages covered, Smiley said it's a chance for people to double-check their policies.

"It's a reminder for people when they are purchasing your insurance to really discuss with your Autopac agent about what is available to you and the cost of the premium."