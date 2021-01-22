WINNIPEG -- Some Manitobans can expect to see a reduction on their natural gas bill starting in February.

The Public Utilities Board has approved a Primary Gas rate application by Centra Gas Manitoba Inc., saving residential customers about $14 per year or 2.1 per cent of their bill.

The changes go into effect as of February 1 and won’t affect customers who have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker.

The decrease changes the Primary Gas rate from the current rate of $0.1081 /ms to $0.1012 /ms.

Additional information on the decision is available on the Public Utilities Board’s website or through their office.