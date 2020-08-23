WINNIPEG -- A historic Manitoba landmark has come down. The grain elevator in La Salle, which stood for more than a hundred years, was demolished.

The century-old elevator toppled in front of a crowd of people Saturday, who watched as a chapter of Manitoba history came to a close.

It was built by local farmer Moise Cormier in the early 1900s and sold to N.M. Paterson, now known as Paterson Grain, in 1926.

Crews began work demolishing the elevator this summer.

More to come…