'Changed the path': Winnipeg man biking to support Habitat For Humanity

A man who grew up in a Habitat for Humanity home in Winnipeg is getting on his bicycle to give back to the organization that helped put a roof over his head as a child.

Jose Castro is taking part in the Spirit of Hope cycling fundraiser. The event sees multiple cyclists riding for three days in Lake of the Woods while raising money for Habitat For Humanity homes.

“I was helped out by Habitat, and I'd like to do the same,” Castro said.

In 1991, Castro and his family moved into a Habitat for Humanity home in Point Douglas. He said he has memories of riding his bike and playing with friends and his siblings, and believes it helped shape him into the adult he is now.

“It changed the path that my family could have been led down, coming from a third world country, war, poverty, all that stuff,” said Castro, whose family is originally from El Salvador. “When we first came to Canada, we were in a small apartment. Habitat gave us a home with a yard where we could put a play structure, plant an apple tree, so it really changed the path for me and my siblings.”

The Ride For Hope begins July 3 in Kenora and wraps up on July 5, and spans approximately 260 kilometres.

“It'll be a nice, a good distance. I've ridden that before, but it'll be nice to do with 40 other riders,” he said.

Castro has raised $3,800 for Habitat, and is hoping to raise $5,000 by the time the ride starts.