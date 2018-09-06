

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a month-long investigation into the sexual exploitation of a woman.

On Aug. 6, the Winnipeg Police Counter Exploitation Unit began its investigation into a woman who had allegedly been held captive and forced to work as an escort. Police became aware of this after the woman managed to get to a local police station for help.

Police said the victim told officers she was forced to travel to Winnipeg from southern Ontario under threats of violence.

She was taken to hospital after enduring severe assaults over an undisclosed period of time. Police said the assaults included electric shocks and being forcibly confined in a freezer numerous times.

On Sunday Andres Michael Pavao, 29, was charged with 12 offences including trafficking, aggravated assault, and forcible confinement.

He was detained in custody.