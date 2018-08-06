Featured
Charges possible in collision near Poplar Point
Police are investigating a crash near Poplar Point involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 12:44PM CST
Portage la Prairie RCMP is investigating after a crash near Poplar Point. Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and PTH 430 around 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 5.
A 27-year-old Winnipeg woman was driving southbound on PTH 430, when she continued into the intersection and was struck by a westbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man form Winnipeg, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The woman and her passenger did not suffer any injuries.
The RCMP is investigating the crash, and said the woman could be facing charges.